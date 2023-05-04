Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

