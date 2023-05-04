Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $200.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.24. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

