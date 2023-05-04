Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,827,000 after purchasing an additional 345,087 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $77,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $305.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

