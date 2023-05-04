Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Reduced by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 3.7% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

