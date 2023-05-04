Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

