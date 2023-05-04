Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
