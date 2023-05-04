Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 28,842 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,842 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 1.1% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Allstate worth $45,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Allstate by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 930,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,644,000 after buying an additional 319,573 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $6,893,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Stock Up 2.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

ALL traded up $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.