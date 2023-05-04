Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

NYSE MS traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

