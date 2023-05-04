Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.07. 4,682,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,714. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

