Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Acquires $47,250,000.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,768,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,580,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morphic stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 983,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,397. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Morphic by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

