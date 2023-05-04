Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Motorola Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:MSI traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.41. 965,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,485. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.23. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10.
Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.80.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
