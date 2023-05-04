Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.41. 965,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,485. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.23. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.