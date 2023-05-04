MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock Price Down 10.8%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 63,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 141,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

