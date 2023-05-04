M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Raised by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises about 0.4% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.09. 1,096,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.34.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

