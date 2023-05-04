Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.34

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 11956880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mullen Automotive news, CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $36,585.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,980.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $4,780,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,665,510 shares in the company, valued at $36,372,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $36,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

