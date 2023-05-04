Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.34

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 11956880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 73.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.