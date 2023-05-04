MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.86

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 756001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

MultiPlan Trading Down 13.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $461.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $241.09 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 53.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3,139.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

