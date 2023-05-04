Multitude (ETR:FRU) Trading Down 2%

Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.02 ($4.42) and last traded at €4.02 ($4.42). Approximately 26,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.10 ($4.51).

Multitude Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.40.

Multitude Company Profile

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

