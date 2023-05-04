Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.82

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.82 and traded as high as $74.40. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 3,186 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on NATH shares. TheStreet raised Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 35.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

