National Bank Financial Boosts EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$78.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EQB to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQGPF stock remained flat at $44.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. EQB has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

About EQB

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

