National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,282. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

