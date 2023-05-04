National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.
NYSE:NFG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,282. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
