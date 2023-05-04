Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 1,397 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $683.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $672.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.40.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

