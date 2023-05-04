Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 1,397 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W.W. Grainger Stock Performance
Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $683.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $672.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.40.
W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.10%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
