Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $123.45 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.