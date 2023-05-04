Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

