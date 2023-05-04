Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 3.18% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF during the third quarter valued at about $557,000.

Shares of SIXJ opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

