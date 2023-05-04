Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.34.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

