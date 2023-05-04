Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 28,067 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,067 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 3.0 %

INTC stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.