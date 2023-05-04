Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
NAII opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $12.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.