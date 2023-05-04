Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

