NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Institutional Trading of NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 100.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NCR by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

