Nebulas Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $795,451.07 and approximately $63,056.82 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006811 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,274,951 coins and its circulating supply is 64,763,148 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
