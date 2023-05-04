NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Martin Westhead Sells 2,707 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) insider Martin Westhead sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $37,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martin Westhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Westhead sold 967 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $18,411.68.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

