NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Gap Up to $26.04

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $27.50. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 29,739 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 664.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

