Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE NEM traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,618,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Company Profile



Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

