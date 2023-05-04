Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Increased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 1.1% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 83.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of NXST traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.10. 91,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

