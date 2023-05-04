NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.96) to GBX 6,500 ($81.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($71.21) to GBX 7,500 ($93.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.70) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,900 ($86.21).

LON:NXT traded up GBX 228 ($2.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,742 ($84.23). 185,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,476. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.59, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,306 ($53.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,082 ($88.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,699.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,207.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($81.28), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($430,807.10). 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

