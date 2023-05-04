NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Holdings Increased by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842,546 shares during the quarter. NextNav accounts for approximately 2.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of NextNav worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in NextNav in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Stock Performance

NASDAQ NN opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $215.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,021.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

NextNav Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

