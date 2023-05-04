NFT Price Tops $0.0177 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $652,697.23 and approximately $306.44 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,153.95 or 0.99859128 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01766851 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $809.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

