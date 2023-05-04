Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta Sells 8,502 Shares

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.01 ($9.28), for a total transaction of A$119,113.02 ($78,882.79).
Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta 4,776 shares of Northern Star Resources stock.
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Northern Star Resources Increases Dividend
About Northern Star Resources
Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.
