Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$45.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NPI shares. CSFB dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.0 %

Northland Power stock opened at C$32.72 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 33.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2680015 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

About Northland Power

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

