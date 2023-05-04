Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.32

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.32 and last traded at C$32.38, with a volume of 68651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NPI shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2680015 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

