Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director David M. Tullio Acquires 2,500 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NWBI opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

