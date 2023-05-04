Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,973. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

