Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.75-$0.75 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

