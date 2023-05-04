NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares during the quarter. NOV accounts for 2.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of NOV worth $35,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. 3,314,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.89. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Barclays cut their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

