Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.65 ($0.60). 91,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 222,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.15 ($0.63).

Novacyt Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.25 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

