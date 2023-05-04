Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NUS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,237 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 958,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $12,917,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after buying an additional 286,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

