Nuance Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,747 shares during the period. Avista comprises approximately 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 2.09% of Avista worth $68,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avista by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

