Nuance Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,990,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,695 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $34,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 226,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 13,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $827.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $51,047.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,950.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $519,948 over the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

