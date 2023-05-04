Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMT opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

