Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

