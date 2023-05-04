Nwam LLC Acquires 2,477 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $185.82. 30,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,469. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

