Nwam LLC Acquires 3,359 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,868,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of USB traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 24,403,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,414,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

