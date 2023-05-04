Nwam LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $39.96. 4,787,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,398,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

